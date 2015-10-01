Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2015 --It is time to do something about face wrinkles. Fortunately, face wrinkles can be smoothened by Juvederm, Botox, and a variety of facial rejuvenation options. These options are finally available to residents of the Bucktown neighborhood of Chicago.



"No matter what kind or form of face wrinkles you have, I have a solution. It's my knowledge of facial anatomy, training and expertise of facial esthetics, and the quality or facial esthetic techniques I use." said Dr. Elseweifi, Bucktown dentist. After a taking medical history and a comprehensive facial esthetic evaluation, Dr. Elseweifi will discuss treatment options with his patients.



Botox and Xeomin are injected into the facial muscles to temporarily weaken or relax the muscles. Relaxing the muscles reduce the appearance of face wrinkles. Dr. Elseweifi uses Botox and Xeomin to reduce worry lines, frown lines and crow's feet. He also performs Nefertiti Lift to reduce neck bands and define jawlines.



Dermal fillers such as Juvederm are injected into or under the skin to restore volume loss. Restoring volume smoothen deep face wrinkles and restores face contour. Contrary to Botox, injecting Juvederm give immediate results. Dr. Elseweifi uses dermal fillers to for nasolabial folds, temporal areas, tear trough areas, and perioral areas. He also uses face fillers for lip augmentation and cheek augmentation.



Results achieved by Botox or Juvederm are temporary, and treatment will not erase wrinkles completely. Patients need to have the medications repeatedly injected. Many patients need a combination of Botox and dermal fillers.



For consultation and too get injection of dermal filler or Botox in Bucktown, Chicago, call 773-276-2757 or visit Dr. Elseweifi's dental website at http://www.bucktownsmiles.com to make an appointment. It's quick and simple.



