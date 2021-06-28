JV Public Relations NY Granted WBE Certification Status from NYS DMWBD

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2021 --JV Public Relations NY (JVPRNY) is proud to announce that it has been granted the certification of Women Business Enterprise (WBE). This distinction is awarded by the New York State Department of Economic Development, Division of Minority and Women's Business.



JVPRNY entirely minority-owned, and the certification acknowledges the firm's commitment for nearly a decade to diversity. This certification is granted strictly to organizations that are independently owned, operated, and controlled by a woman majority.



The New York State Department of Economic Development, Division of Minority and Women's Business felt have determined that the firm meets eligibility requirements for certification, pursuant to New York State Executive Law, Article 15-A and the firm has been granted status as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE). JV Public Relations NY will be listed in the New York State Directory of Certified Firms to help the firm have the broadest possible reach,



"We are grateful for the opportunities this presents our firm," said Janet Vasquez, Chief Executive Officer, and president of JV Public Relations NY. "As a certified Women-Owned business, we will be able to serve a wider range of state-based organizations and participate in additional bidding across the state and New York City,"



As president of the company, Janet is responsible for overseeing all operations at JVPRNY including coordinating staff and actively managing major client accounts. We look forward to bringing our strategic marketing approach to more organizations throughout the state," she added.



JVPRNY has been serving various emerging growth clients including those in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, healthcare IT, financial and green technologies sector.



About JV Public Relations NY

Founded in 2013, JV Public Relations NY is a leading New York-based strategic public relations and marketing firm, providing media relations, digital marketing, business development, crisis communications, content marketing, internal communications, reputation management, and social media consulting for businesses. The agency is organized around several core areas of expertise including healthcare including health and wellness, financial, technology and manufacturing sectors. We also work with emerging growth companies within the capital markets. JV Public Relations NY is certified by the State of New York and New York City. For more information, log on to www.jvprny.com