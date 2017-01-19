Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2017 --Pets Essential Products announced the availability of their K9 Supreme Probiotics for dogs for purchase on Amazon and Amazon Prime. K9 Supreme Probiotics for dogs is dog probiotics powder that prevents and treats digestive disturbances in dogs and can prevent many digestive issues from worsening like diarrhea, gas, itching, Inflammation of the gut, and allergy. As Katerina, the co-founder explains "Our dog probiotics is a custom formulation that contains dog probiotics with high number of colony-forming units (2 bill CFUs per serving, 360 billion per jar). Other ingredients in our product are digestive enzymes, nucleotides and powerful antioxidant Maqui Berry all aimed to provide maximum digestive support and noticeable overall health benefits to your dog." K9 Supreme Probiotics can be purchased on Amazon now.



Katerina Thomas, (co-founder) said "We are excited to have our product on Amazon. As a small business we know that selling our product on Amazon provides not only a platform for reaching millions of customers but also offers a degree of confidence to our customers that might be wary of purchasing products through online websites."



