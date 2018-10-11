Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2018 --Irvine-based Kadho Inc. has previously launched KidSense Edge Voice AI, an embedded and COPPA-compliant platform to enable voice-based interactions between children and their technology. The company announced today that they will be partnering with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to support privacy-rich voice solutions without sacrificing the interactive experiences that kids expect from smart devices such as wearables.



Over several years of working with multi-language development and speech assessment tools for children, Kadho has built the industries only kid specific sound maps, algorithms and neural networks, resulting in the best performing speech recognition solutions for children under 13. KidSense integrates the latest advances in deep learning and the neuroscience of language acquisition, utilizing vast amount of clean and tagged speech data from kids around the world. With a proprietary method inferring large AI algorithms on devices KidSense Edge Voice AI SDK's operate locally preventing the collection or sharing of any kids data.



Today, the company announced the integration of KidSense Edge with Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2500 platform to support voice-based interactions between kids and smartwatches. Combining the designed for kids Snapdragon Wear platform and the KidSense Edge product, this will support a natural way for children to interact with their devices.



"Kids and have different linguistic patterns and privacy needs than adults. Voice recognition solutions built for adults often leave kids frustrated," said Dr. Kaveh Azartash, founder and CEO of Kadho. "In addition, and critically important these days, processing children's speech online or even sending their audio to the cloud can violate new privacy laws. KidSense is designed to deliver more secure communication with technology. With new lines of wearable-focused products, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc will be a truly innovative partner and we're delighted to be working with them." Added Dr. Azartash.



"Kid watches is one of the fastest growing segments in the wearables space today," said Pankaj Kedia, senior director, product marketing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "As kid watches transition from 2G to 4G, they are increasingly becoming a platform for learning, messaging, gaming, and fitness. Our recently launched Snapdragon Wear 2500 platform is designed to accelerate this transition. We are excited to be working with Kadho and see their innovative KidSense Edge offering help expand the Snapdragon Wear based ecosystem."



About Kadho

An Irvine, CA-based tech company, Kadho is poised to revolutionize the kids voice artificial intelligence industry. The company has been developing educational technologies since 2014 and has operations in the US, China, Korea and Hong Kong. Kadho aims to introduce a secure way for kids to communicate with AI-based conversational technology. For more information regarding KidSense Edge Voice-AI please visit www.KidSense.ai or contact us at creative@kadho.com



Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.



Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.