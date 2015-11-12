Kain Automotive Rebrands to New Domain Kain.Auto

Lexington, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2015 --In conjuction with the 11th Annual Kain Automotive Digital Success Clients & Friends Workshop, Kain Automotive announced its company's rebranding from KainAutomotive.com to Kain.Auto. An established leader in the automotive industry, Kain is the first ever automotive marketing company to revamp and advance its entire online presence with a .Auto domain name.



As experts in automotive digital marketing, Kain immediately saw the benefits in switching to Kain.Auto. With this new industry-specific domain, Kain now has a descriptive web address that is shorter and more memorable, which allows the company to stand out with the best possible domain that aligns with their business.



Along with .Cars and .Car, .Auto comes from the line of new domains developed specifically for the automotive industry. Officially launching exclusively for trademark-holders on December 9, 2015, .Cars, .Car, and .Auto are being brought to the market by Cars Registry, a joint venture between domain industry leaders XYZ and Uniregistry. Beginning on January 12, 2016, .Cars, .Car, and .Auto will become available to the public for priority registration, followed by general availability on January 20.



Full launch details are available at www.nic.cars.



"We're very excited to announce our upgraded web address to Kain.Auto," said David Kain. "With our conference underway, I'm happy to introduce the next shift in automotive naming to all of our attendees."



Kain's new web address and site were announced earlier this morning during its annual flagship conference, the Kain Automotive Digital Success Clients & Friends Workshop, which runs through November 12 in Lexington, Kentucky. With speakers hand-selected by David Kain, the workshop attracts industry experts who gather to learn about the latest in automotive online digital marketing strategies.



"It speaks volumes when an industry leader like Kain Automotive embraces our new domains for their online presence," said Cars Registry's COO Mike Ambrose. "As experts and leaders in digital marketing, Kain.Auto's rebranding demonstrates that .Cars, .Car, and .Auto are innovative solutions for automotive businesses to establish a memorable and authoritative web presence."



About Kain.Auto

Kain.Auto provides Internet and BDC sales and digital marketing training to automotive dealerships, manufacturers and service providers. In business since 2003, Kain.Auto has been recognized as the Dealer's Choice Award Winner as the Best Internet Training Company in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014.



Visit www.Kain.Auto or call 866-546-3428 to learn more about our company.



About .Cars, .Car, and .Auto

.Cars, .Car, and .Auto is the complete line of new domains developed specifically for the automotive industry, brought to market by Cars Registry Limited, a new domain name registry operated by industry leaders XYZ and Uniregistry. Launching on December 9, 2015, businesses of all types and sizes - from dealerships to manufacturers - can now establish an authoritative, memorable web presence on .Cars, .Car, and .Auto domains.



Learn more about .Cars, .Car, and .Auto domains at www.nic.cars.