Kalamazoo Chiropractor Discusses Osteoporosis Causes and Treatment

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2014 --Dr. Michael Kudlas of Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic in Michigan has provided a breakdown of osteoporosis causes, symptoms and treatments, and how chiropractic care and wellness improvements can help alleviate suffering caused by the condition. "By using very specific nutritional supplements, along with correcting vertebral subluxations and eliminating toxins in the body, osteoporosis can be eliminated" said Dr. Kudlas. "We have seen that both osteoporosis and osteopenia are correctable conditions with the proper care." Affecting over 200 million people around the world, including 10 million Americans, osteoporosis is a metabolic disease that causes bone tissue loss and bone structure disorganization. Bone loss (osteopenia) can also be caused by many other factors, such as certain types of malignant cancer, hyperthyroidism, and malabsorption syndrome. Bone loss due to osteoporosis is specifically related to metabolic factors like calcium levels, vitamin D levels, and osteoblast activity. Osteoblasts are cells which create bone matrix, a combination of organic components like collagen and inorganic materials like calcium. Loss of bone mass is the loss of bone matrix elements.



Development of osteoporosis and loss of bone mass correlates with menopause, aging and smoking, as well as calcium deficiency, vitamin D deficiency, low dietary protein, and some gastrointestinal conditions. Weight-bearing bones are prime targets for osteoporosis, with the pelvis, femur and lumbar vertebrae experiencing bone loss that can result in hip fractures and spine fractures, potentially debilitating injuries. Since the development of osteoporosis is often linked with lack of exercise, these results are often exacerbated in sufferers who may become immobilized. A key factor in osteoporosis defense is regular weight-bearing exercise such as walking, running, bicycling and some types of strength-training. These gravity-resisting exercises cause the body to build new muscle and new bone. This effect is known as Wolff's law, which states that bone remodels along lines of physiologic stress. This means that the body's bone-making centers respond directly to mechanical challenges by increasing bone creation, resulting in stronger, denser bones that are less prone to fracture.



Chiropractic care is applicable in a variety of ways when treating osteoporosis. Since chiropractic directly targets spinal misalignment and their impact on nerve system function, tight and inflamed spinal ligaments and muscles experience improvement toward proper and unrestricted neck and back mobility. When these deficiencies are corrected, the body's cells and tissues receive the information crucial to combating pain and disease symptoms, encouraging rejuvenation of cells and tissues and an overall improvement in wellness, strength and whole-body health. Chiropractic care also includes elements of exercise and diet, which are two methods osteoporosis sufferers can leverage in their fight against bone loss, immobility and pain. Regular exercise and proper nutrition provide the tools for healthy bone maintenance. When combined with proper chiropractic care, the correction of spinal misalignment's and optimization of nervous system function make it easier for the body to keep bones healthy and strong.



About Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic

Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic is led by Dr. Michael Kudlas, D.C. and his caring staff. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Dr. Kudlas' previous profession as a teacher and coach merges with his keen interest in overall body wellness to bring his patients the finest chiropractic care and wellness counseling available. Dr. Kudlas' weekly radio show, Speaking of Health brings his listeners a more in-depth look at a variety of total body health issues. To learn more, visit Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic online at www.kcchealth.net.