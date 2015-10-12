Kalamazoo Chiropractor Dr. Michael Kudlas Emphasizes the Importance of Chiropractic Care for Children

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2015 --Kalamazoo, MI chiropractor Dr. Michael Kudlas is encouraging parents of infants, children, and teenagers to look at the benefits that pediatric chiropractic services can have for the growth and development of their child. As a trained pediatric chiropractor, Dr. Kudlas is able to provide children with adjustments that can improve overall health and play an important role in preventive wellness.



While many believe that chiropractic adjustments are only beneficial for adults, the truth is that children are just as much in need of chiropractic care. From the moment a child enters the world through the somewhat traumatic birthing experience, their skeletal and muscular systems endure constant trauma and minor injuries as they learn to walk, play, and explore the world as children do. And while oftentimes these injuries are only minor, they can have major impact beneath the surface that if left untreated, can affect their health and wellness into adulthood.



In addition to helping with issues like neck pain and back pain, pediatric chiropractic care can also help with a variety of other childhood conditions such as chronic ear infections, colic, difficulty nursing, bedwetting, and asthma. The hands-on, drug-free approach to wellness that Dr. Kudlas provides through chiropractic services helps to ensure that children's bodies are able to perform and heal at their greatest potential.



Dr. Kudlas is specially trained to provide gentle-touch chiropractic care even to the tiniest newborn patients. Parents need not worry about chiropractic adjustments being too strong or forceful for small bodies. Dr. Kudlas provides customized treatment that takes into account the specific needs and concerns of the child and parents.



Even children who already see a physician regularly can still benefit from pediatric chiropractic services. As a chiropractor, much as what Dr. Kudlas provides is preventative wellness care, ensuring that the child's spine and skeletal structure stays healthy as they grow. Together, chiropractic and pediatric care can ensure optimal health for the child as they grow older.



In addition to providing pediatric chiropractic services, Dr. Kudlas and his professional staff at Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic offer a variety of other health and wellness services for adults, including corrective exercises, lifestyle advise, spinal and postural screenings, and nutritional assessments.



About Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic

Dr. Kudlas has a love for education and began his career with 10 years as a teacher in the Detroit Public School System. In addition to earning his Doctor of Chiropractic degree, Dr. Kudlas also has three masters degrees and has completed extensive post-doctoral education and certification in a variety of sub-specialties. He is known as one of the most qualified chiropractic doctors in the Kalamazoo area.



For more information about Dr. Michael Kudlas and the pediatric chiropractic services he offers for young patients at Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic, please visit www.kcchealth.net.