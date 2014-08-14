Kalamazoo Chiropractor Promotes Radio Program About Healthcare

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic Dr. Michael Kudlas wants his patients and those suffering from pain symptoms and conditions that optimal health is not relegated simply to how one “feels.” Each patient can be encouraged to learn how to recognize and care for their own multi-dimensional humanity, including their physical, spiritual, mental and behavioral states, in order to achieve total wellness. Dr. Kudlas may employ a variety of techniques that go beyond basic chiropractic or pharmaceutical-based medicine to help find the root cause and ultimately draw out the highest wellness potential in each person. In pursuit of total health knowledge and increasing the awareness of his patients, Dr. Kudlas hosts his own Dario program available online in weekly installments.



Guests include specialists in various fields of wellness and chiropractic who eagerly discuss health ideals that cover the various elements of the whole-health philosophy in order to educate the public about how to be the healthiest human being possible. Scientific validation is the crux of Dr. Kudlas’ program, allowing evidence and studies to guide the patient care philosophy rather than the interests of insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies or outdated medical philosophies. For Dr. Kudlas, education and knowledge are the most powerful tools for increasing the multi-dimensional patient health that is his goal.



Showing patients how to care for themselves and their families encourages a better, healthier patient who will have a deeper understanding and respect for what the chiropractor does but are more likely to visit the doctor when his professional skills are most needed rather than for frivolous or misguided reasons. Dr. Kudlas focuses on healing rather than managing conditions, which is part of what separates chiropractic from other forms of institutionalized medicine. In the interest of healing, Dr. Kudlas is able to help each patient work to completely alleviate symptoms of pain and illness by approaching the ultimate health goal from more than just a clinical angle. His weekly radio programs cover subjects related to whole health achievement which range beyond what specifically occurs in the chiropractor’s office.



Often, toxicity and bodily conditions outside of the realm of chiropractic will inform a proper whole health diagnosis by an open-minded chiropractor who can read the signs of poor diet, over-medication, poor mental health or sleeping habits and infer a root cause for pain symptoms. Over the course of his exhaustive radio series, Dr. Kudlas covers a variety of topics that encourage an open-minded, well-informed approach to health. To learn more, visit Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic online at http://www.kcchealth.net.