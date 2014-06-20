Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic Promotes Whole Body Health

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2014 --Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic realizes that, for many of its family patients and new patients seeking consultation, chronic health problems like high blood pressure, sleep disorders and diabetes may require complex treatment plans from specialists from different fields. For example, the most effective treatment for chronic high blood pressure could include a family physician, an internist, and a cardiologist. A diabetes sufferer could be under the supervision of an internist, an endocrinologist, an ophthalmologist and possibly a neurologist as well. Dr. Michael Kudlas explains that an additional specialist who may be able to shed valuable insight into the treatment and care of various chronic ailments is your modern family chiropractor.



Chiropractic care is not directed toward or intended to be the treatment for any sole disease. Instead, Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic care embraces the health and well-being of the whole person. Dr. Kudlas’ techniques concentrate on the biomechanics of whole-person health, and promoting the optimal functionality of nervous system from the spinal column and spinal nerves through the limbs and phalanges. Proper chiropractic care helps to ensure the whole body is working at peak health inside and out. Each patient’s clinical circumstances vary, but regular, professional chiropractic care is a powerful tool for increasing long-term, full-body health. This makes the family chiropractor an important member of any patient’s health care team.



Dr. Kudlas says, “We often find it helpful to coach our patients on certain activities they should avoid or do differently to avoid aggravating their particular health challenge. Our goal is to help every patient achieve a fulfilling and happy lifestyle full of the activities they enjoy most. We recognize that each patient is a whole person, and helping them reach true health and wellness is a collaborate effort between our professionals and our patients.” To learn more about the whole-body approach to overall wellness involving modern, advanced chiropractic services offered at Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic, visit them online at www.kcchealth.net.