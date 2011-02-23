Kaldeera Announces Advanced Forms for SharePoint 2010 - Killer SharePoint Forms in Minutes

Barcelona, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2011 -- Kaldeera announces the availability of Kaldeera Advanced Forms 2010 (KAF 2010). With never-ending efforts to improve the customer and partner experience, Kaldeera is announcing the availability of the new 2010 edition.



KAF 2010 builds on SharePoint 2010 platform improvements. The product has been vastly transformed to make it more intuitive and easy to use.



The launch concludes a beta program involving a large user-base of Kaldeera partners and SharePoint MVPs, which provided invaluable feedback and fine-tuned features and functionality. To get started, please go to http://www.kaldeera.com.



Kaldeera Advanced Forms 2010 produces beautifully orchestrated, completely unique input forms from standard SharePoint forms. Fast and shockingly easy.



This release delivers better design functionality and massively extends forms capability for Microsoft SharePoint



This release offers improved forms designer capability through an improved user interface and superior functionality for SharePoint forms, positioning KAF 2010 as the ideal productivity enhancer for the SharePoint user. Highlights of the release include:



* Enhanced User Experience

* New forms render Web Part

* Improved form designer capability



"With new Kaldeera Advanced Forms 2010 you can achieve the results you expected, without additional development costs. Its technology, based on the application of rules, reduces the implementation time." -- Pau Codina (Kaldeera CTO).



KAF 2010 is a tool that allows to modify the standard SharePoint® forms and create powerful web form-based applications: hide fields, display "uneditable" fields, grouping and display the information in a more intuitive way adding static text, images, Web Parts...



KAF 2010 will allow users to achieve the results expected without additional development costs through its technology based on the application of rules. No need to buy multiple solutions and components. All the functionality in one product!



Kaldeera Advanced Forms 2010 is compatible with both SharePoint 2007 and SharePoint 2010, has cross-browser support and is multi-lingual, a standard for all Kaldeera Tools.



The solution is now available for 30-days evaluation period and can be downloaded from Kaldeera's internet web site.

