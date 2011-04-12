Kaldeera Announces New US Office

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2011 -- Kaldeera, a leading provider of SharePoint Tools and web parts, announced today that it has opened a new US-based office in Atlanta, Georgia. The new office is aligned with Kaldeera’s strategy to expand business into the North American market.



“We are excited that the new U.S. office will bring us closer to our North American partners and enable us to offer our SharePoint Tools in this region. We look forward to extending our product and service offering to new and existing partners in the North American market and developing new relationships in this region as we continue to build out our worldwide footprint.” said Joan Trilla, Managing Director. The office will be located at the Buckhead area.



Pau Codina, CTO of Kaldeera, said: "As more businesses recognize the cost savings and risk mitigation capabilities of the Kaldeera Tools for SharePoint, the ongoing expansion of our customer base in North America and especially in the US means this is the right time for Kaldeera to establish new premises. With the launch of Kaldeera Workflow and Kaldeera Advanced Forms in Q4 2010 we expect our client base to continue to expand further and we must be prepared to meet our customers’ expectations."



About Kaldeera

Kaldeera is a global company which offers a technological proposal with a high added value to the SharePoint platform.



Kaldeera Tools has been developed within a large multinational with a wide knowledge of SharePoint world and supported by a major R+D department. This condition makes Kaldeera Tools the most flexible and easy to integrate on the market.



Its vocation for the client, has brought Kaldeera to develop solutions which adapt to their users specific needs and are focused to solve specific challenges in each case. Kaldeera Tools adds great flexibility to the SharePoint dynamic. Moreover, it contributes directly to improve the developments productivity margins, all of these with an investment without competition in the sector.



Kaldeera Tools is nowadays the most innovative set of tools for SharePoint in the market and it has been developed to improve SharePoint management, achieving high levels of quality and customer satisfaction.



Kaldeera Tools are installed in more than 100 companies in the US, Europe and Latin America.

