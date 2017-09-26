Kaleido Concepts Campaign Has Reached 100% Funding Goal on Kickstarter in First 48 Hours

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --Kaleido Concepts, created by women passionate about designing and developing products for women on-the-go, achieved 100% of its initial funding goal within the first 48 hours of launching its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to garner widespread support and the necessary financial backing to make their products a reality.



"We have been thrilled and energized by the overwhelming response," said Lisa Hom, Co-Founder of Kaleido Concepts. "We believe in creating convenient, versatile, and personally expressive products that complement every unique style. So it's been great to see that our backers love our unique convertible backpack, tote bags, and pouches."



Drawing on origami elements in the product designs, Kaleido Concepts' products are space-saving and convenient by nature, with the layout enabling them to be folded into a pouch and tucked away into a pocket or existing bag. The products are lightweight, weighing only a few ounces, and are made from high-quality materials.



Kaleido Concepts is now targeting its next funding level to release another new product. If they succeed, they will be bringing creativity and fashionable expression into the realm of the everyday bag. The Everyday Shopper bag will be available in three exclusive, limited edition prints - Black Swans, Navy Tidal, and Pink Breeze - from their partnership with leading artists Ashley G, Kelly Ventura, and Carolyn Suzuki.



"We're excited to continue to add to our existing line of stylish travel essentials," said Hom. "Spread the word, and pre-order products at www.kaleidoconcepts.com."



Kaleido Concepts will be giving 1% of their profits to highly-rated non-profit organizations to support global children's literacy and girls' education.



For more information, visit www.kaleidoconcepts.com.



About Kaleido Concepts

Kaleido Concepts was created by women who are passionate about designing and developing products for women on the go. As people who love to travel and are always with their kids in tow, they decided to pool their combined design and technology talents to create an origami-inspired line of convenient, versatile, and personally expressive products that complement every unique style.



