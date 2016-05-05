Kaloti Metals & Logistics Featured in Article in Top Peruvian Newspaper

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --Kaloti Metals & Logistics (KML), a gold-expert source, was recently asked for its professional advice for an in-depth article in the Peruvian newspaper La Republica.



To read the article in its entirety please go to: http://larepublica.pe/impresa/economia/764546-hay-gente-que-trata-de-vender-oro-sin-tener-la-documentacion-apropiada



"We have experience and a keen understanding of the complexities and challenges associated with conducting business in the gold and metals industry," stated Awni Kaloti, Managing Director of KML. "La Republica gave us an opportunity to discuss the industry, as well as our business and commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards by strict adherence to our Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) program," he added.



Established in 2010, KML specializes in domestic and international precious metals transactions as well as logistics services for volume clients throughout North and South America and the Caribbean.



