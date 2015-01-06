Kamere and Comstock's Announce the Capital Region's 10 Most Inspiring Nonprofits

Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2015 --Kamere, a media start-up company, and Comstock's, the Capital Region's award-winning business magazine, today announced the Capital Region's 10 most inspiring nonprofit stories. During October and November, nonprofits around the ten-county Capital Region submitted their inspirational stories for the opportunity to be selected as one of the top 10 and featured on Kamere.com and in the 2015 edition of Capital Region Cares. Each year Comstock's annual guide to philanthropy, Capital Region Cares, highlights nonprofits serving the region's most vital needs, from hunger and housing to performing arts and animal welfare.



"We are overwhelmed by all the nonprofit stories and are inspired by what these organizations are doing to change lives and make the Capital Region a better place to live and work," said Kim Box, founder and CEO, Kamere. "Narrowing down the ten most inspiring stories was a challenge because there are so many nonprofits making a huge difference in our community."



We are proud to announce the Capital Region's 10 most inspiring nonprofits:



-Break Free

-Center for Land Based Learning

-Food Literacy Center

-Keaton Raphael Memorial Foundation

-Mutual Housing

-PRIDE Industries

-River Cats Foundation

-Sacramento Children's Home

-Safety Center

-Saint John's Program for Real Change



About Kamere

Kamere is a media start-up company that shares powerful and positive inspirational stories. Kamere is a privately held company with headquarters located in Granite Bay, Calif.



Additional information is available on Kamere's website at http://www.Kamere.com



About Comstock's

Comstock's is the premier monthly business publication in California's Capital Region. Serving Sacramento and the nine surrounding counties for more than 25 years, Comstock's is the voice for business and quality of life in our region.



Additional information is available at http://www.comstocksmag.com