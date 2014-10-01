Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2014 --Kamere, a media start-up company, and Comstock’s, the Capital Region’s award-winning business magazine, are collaborating to identify and recognize the Capital Region’s 10 most inspiring stories from the nonprofit community. The winning stories will be included in the 2015 edition of Capital Region Cares.



“With over 10,000 nonprofits, the Capital Region is overflowing with charities and philanthropists who are making our region a better place to live and work. We want to share those inspirational stories,” says Kamere President and CEO Kim Box. “By showcasing the region’s 10 most inspiring stories, we will raise awareness about all the good that is happening in our communities and draw support to these valuable organizations.”



Capital Region Cares, Comstock’s annual guide to philanthropy, highlights the numerous ways in which nonprofits are meeting our region’s diverse needs, from hunger and housing to performing arts and animal welfare. “Part of being a responsible citizen is giving back. It encourages businesses to get more involved, and it helps create needed funds for our neighbors who are less fortunate,” says Comstock’s Publisher Winnie Comstock-Carlson.



Starting October 1, nonprofits in Amador, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties are invited to submit a short inspirational story or video at http://www.kamere.com/nonprofit/. Submissions should highlight how the nonprofit or charitable organization has changed a life and is making a difference in the community.



The deadline for submissions is December 1, after which a team of judges will review the submissions and announce the Capital Region’s 10 most inspirational stories. The winning stories will be professionally documented by Comstock’s writers and will appear in Comstock’s 20th Annual Capital Region Cares, to be published this summer.



About Kamere

Kamere is a media start-up company that provides an application that shares powerful and positive inspiration. Kamere is a privately held company with headquarters located in Granite Bay, Calif. Additional information is available on Kamere’s website at http://www.Kamere.com.



About Comstock’s

Comstock’s is the premier monthly business publication in California’s Capital Region. Serving Sacramento and the nine surrounding counties for more than 25 years, Comstock’s is the voice for business and quality of life in our region. Additional information is available at http://www.comstocksmag.com