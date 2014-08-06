Kamere Kicks-off Crowd-Funding Campaign to Raise Money for Mobile Application

Granite Bay, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2014 --Kamere (www.kamere.com), a start-up company that makes people feel great through the power of inspiration, has launched a 35-day crowd-funding campaign that will generate funding to support the development of its mobile application. The campaign will be kicked-off today at a media and VIP event at the Urban Hive where many of Sacramento’s leaders will reveal what inspires them about living and working in Sacramento.



“Kamere is in the business of uplifting lives – we do this by sharing stories that inspire people,” said Kim Box, President and CEO of Kamere. “Inspiration matters - -it’s what make us happier, more motivated, and eager to make a difference. By gathering leaders from Sacramento and leveraging crowd-funding, we will quickly fund the development of our mobile application, which will allow people to feel inspired anytime, anywhere.”



Kamere is launching its crowd-funding campaign on Indiegogo, the world’s most established crowd-funding platform. Kamere’s goal is to raise $35,000 to fund the development of its mobile application. The mobile application will enable people to find inspiration from any mobile device. To contribute to Kamere’s crowd-funding campaign, people can visit www.indiegogo.com and search for Kamere or go directly to www.kamere.com/fundkamere.



“The Sacramento Regional Technology Alliance (SARTA) fully supports Kamere in its efforts to grow and become one of Sacramento’s greatest start-up success stories,” said Meg Arnold, CEO of SARTA. ”Our mission is to foster the growth and development of technology companies in Sacramento. Kamere is exactly the kind of cutting-edge technology company that Sacramento needs.”



Kamere currently offers a website that enables people to easily find inspiration and share it. It is also an online platform for organizations to share their inspiring stories. By signing up at www.kamere.com people receive daily inspiration, which can be an uplifting image, article, story, quote, or video. Once people receive their daily inspiration, it can easily be shared with friends and family across all social networks. Kamere can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



About Kamere

Kamere is a start-up company that makes people feel great through the power of inspiration. The company’s platform enables people to easily find and share powerful and positive inspiration. Kamere is a privately held company with headquarters located in Granite Bay, Calif. Additional information is available on Kamere’s website at www.Kamere.com.