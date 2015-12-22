New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2015 --Roy Fang, the individual trademark owner of Pay-U mark in International Class 35, has recently filed an application for the Pay-U trademark in India utilizing the service offered by the legal team at KAnalysis. This New Delhi based Intellectual Property boutique firm has been operating globally with an excellent reputation since 2007 from offices based in Italy, UK, and India.



Mr. Roy Fang has always been extremely serious about protecting his IP rights globally and has foiled all efforts of businesses trying to enjoy his IP without permission. With the legal support from KAnalysis, Mr. Fang has stood strong against all trademark violation attempts made recently by Nasper. It is relevant to mention here that Nasper has recently filed for the IP right of Pay-U in Class 35.



KAnalysis offers specialized service in protection, enforcement, commercialization, and research related to patents, trademarks, designs, copyrights, geographic Indications and domain names. The team comprises of engineers and patent attorneys with a wealth of experience in wide variety of industry verticals.



With the legal experts from KAnalysis by his side, Mr. Fang is now ready to oppose Pay-U trademark application by Nasper Group in class 35 in India as soon as the IPO opens the window for opposition. With this, Mr. Roy Fang's legal battle with Nasper relating to Pay-U (Class 35) legal fight will come out of the US boundaries to the global jurisdiction.



Highlighting the company's commitment towards protecting the IP rights of their clients, Ashutosh Choudhary, Partner at KAnalysis said, "We are dedicated to protecting our client's IP - irrespective of their size in a cost-effective manner in India and across the globe."



KAnalysis is an Intellectual Property boutique firm with offices in Italy, UK, and operations based in India. Since 2007, their specialized IP counselling has been assisting global clients in protection, enforcement, commercialization, and research related to patents, trademarks, designs, copyrights, geographic indications and domain names. The team comprises of engineers and patent attorneys having diverse experience in myriad of industry verticals. Their exclusive focus on IP enables them to consistently provide responsive value-driven client experience every time.