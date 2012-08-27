Kanata Dentist Discusses Stem Cells in Dentistry

Ottawa, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2012 --In their July issue, the Journal of Prosthodontic Research released an article about the rich sources of stem cells found in oral tissue and their use in dentistry.



The possibility of stem cell treatment in dentistry is exciting news for dentists Drs. David Bartos and Mark Northcott. At Trillium Dental, their practice in Nepean, IV sedation is offered to make undergoing treatments such as root canals or a dentistry implant as comfortable as possible.



Researchers at Nova Southeastern University have successfully grown full-sized new teeth in monkeys and mice in recent trials, says Kanata dentistry professional. With clinical trials in humans underway, stem cells may eliminate the need of crowns for teeth by replacing missing teeth.



The JPR article focuses on areas of the body where stem cells are acquired and how they should be utilized in restorative dentistry. Stem cells are harvested from two places: embryotic stem cells and adult stem cells. Researchers and doctors typically refer to adult stem cells as "mesenchymal stem cells" or "multipotent mesenchymal stromal cells -" since many live in mesenchymal tissues.



MSCs located in bone marrow, called BMSCs, are perfectly suited for bone regeneration since they possess the capability of replicating and growing into several types of connective tissue cells.



BMSCs of the iliac crest- a large bone of the pelvis- have a high potential for use in bone regenerating therapy, but their extraction is somewhat invasive and success relies on the age of the patient.



Stem cells in the mouth and face are unlike the BSMCs of the iliac crest since their success doesn't correlate to patient age. They can also be extracted during most dental procedures. Companies such as Store-A-Tooth harvest and preserve clients' stem cells, which can be gathered from an extracted or lost tooth.



"Doctors have successfully regenerated dental bone and treated periodontal disease with the use of dental stem cells," their website reports.



As scientists continue to examine ways stem cells could help treat conditions such as muscular dystrophy, and Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases, Northcott and Bartos wait to see how their family dentistry practice will be improved.



