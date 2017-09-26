KanBo Accelerates the Adoption of Microsoft Teams

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --KanBo on Monday announced its integration with Microsoft Teams through a custom Tab, the KanBo Connector, the KanBo Bot (K-Bot), or Compose Extensions. The award-winning project and portfolio management capabilities of KanBo can help accelerate the adoption of Microsoft Teams through a single-pane of glass, giving executive teams the ability to ask questions, discuss changing priorities, and have real-time visibility into the details of project schedules through Teams.



"KanBo accelerates Microsoft Teams adoption because it helps you to capture all relevant information, documents, and conversations within a simple-to-understand card interface, reducing context-switching between different tools and projects," said Michal Sobotkiewicz, chief executive officer at KanBo. "When using KanBo within Teams, you can quickly assign people, attach files, notes, and checklists, and discuss details by posting comments. KanBo provides a quick overview of what's being done within a single Channel, but also provides instant visibility across multiple Channels and Teams, without being slowed down by status emails and reporting."



With Microsoft Teams, the latest productivity and collaboration solution for high-velocity teams, KanBo provides a number of key benefits:



- Transparency of individual KanBo project plans (boards) within Channels as a custom Tab



- Management and Executive portfolio views of multiple projects, Channels, and Teams



- Granular tracking of project activities that are journaled through the KanBo Connector and made visible within conversations of relevant Channels



- Versatile interaction within Teams using natural language and the KanBo Bot (K-Bot) to retrieve project insights within a Channel



KanBo leverages Kanban lists and cards as containers for all work activities and conversations, ensuring that every activity within Teams has context to a relevant project, task, and conversation within SharePoint, whether online or on-premises. The KanBo solution manages all users through Azure Active Directory, and uses SharePoint's permissions infrastructure to ensure security.



KanBo can be installed within any Office 365 plan, whether you are a small business or a global enterprise. It can be added as a SharePoint App, as well as an Azure Active Directory App. It can utilize the Office Graph API to consume Office 365 services, and use the native Web Services of the SharePoint, Exchange, Outlook, Skype, OneDrive, Active Directory, and more. It supports Office 365 OAuth, and can also talk bi-directionally to PowerApps and Flow.



With Microsoft Teams, KanBo integrates through custom Tabs, the KanBo Connector, the KanBo Bot, as well as through Compose Extensions, providing deep integration within the Microsoft platform.



For more information on KanBo, visit http://www.kan.bo.



For a live demonstration of how KanBo works with Microsoft Teams, register for a free public demo on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10am Eastern.



You can register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kn4i1XrwRruJ_VZVSXeuuw.



About KanBo

Founded in 2010, KanBo is an enterprise software solution which offers organizations a contextual and highly visual way to organize teamwork. The company behind it, ObjectConnect, offers a wide range of products and services dedicated to business, and has been developing complex and secure products for organizations seeking for a visual hub for work management and collaboration. Since launching, KanBo has been implemented worldwide by hundreds of clients, and received the award for Best Social Application at the European SharePoint Conference 2014 held in Barcelona.



