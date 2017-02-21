Kancy, World's First Tiny Switch for One-App Smart Living Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2017 --Kancy, the world's first ever standalone WiFi smart electrical switch, is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds to cover the costs of production and to bring this revolutionary new smart device to market. With Kancy, every aspect of modern life can be controlled and automated, all via a user's smartphone.



Unlike other home and business automation products, Kancy doesn't require an expensive central hub and the switch can be easily installed by the user. It provides an affordable, convenient, and elegantly powerful way for users to gain all the time, energy efficiency, and financial benefits of smart living via the simple combination of a streamlined app and a small electrical switch.



There are four different switch models to cover every possible electrical use in home or business; on/off switch, a servo for closing and opening blinds and doors, a dimmer, and an external switch that turns your outlet to a smart one with a USB fast charge port on the side to charge your devices. Users simply download the app, install the switch or switches, add their places to the app's platform (home, cabin, rental, office, factory) and then customize every floor and room with each appliance.



"Use it to make all your dumb appliances smart and make your smart appliances better," says one of the creators of Kancy.



Powered by WiFi, users can control their electrical appliances from anywhere in the world. It is also possible to design daily, weekly, or monthly schedules, controlling lighting, blinds, fans, even the coffee machine to a custom-tailored routine. Users receive real-time notifications to alert them when a device is turned on, still in use, turned off, or when an appliance breaks down. The app also provides consumption reports so users can see what appliances are using energy, how much, and how their energy usage (and energy bills) change by setting varying usage schedules or turning appliances off.



Kancy is ideal not just for home usage, but also for property and business owners, who can designate temporary or permanent users to share the app, and track and control appliances, no matter where they are located. Users can safely use the app as Kancy is protected by the highest standard security encryption.



The creators of Kancy are launching the Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to cover the costs of molding, casting, production, packaging, and shipping. Backers to the campaign can take advantage of fantastic early bird specials and discounts on the individual switches, or sets of 3, 6 or 10 switches to bring the benefits of smart living to entire floors, their home, or other locations.



About Kancy

Kancy is a complete home automation system made available through standalone electric smart switches, suitable for DIY installation, and an automation app. Users can control all their home electronics, from door locks and media devices to lights and the toaster oven without the need for a server. With the power to automate and control from any WiFi enabled location, Kancy provides users with an unparalleled level of freedom and the ability to take advantage of all the benefits of smart living.