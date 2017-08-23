Kansas City Chiefs 2017 Tickets on Sale at Goody Tickets

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2017 --Kansas City Chiefs Tickets at Arrowhead Stadium on Sale at Goody Tickets.
The Kansas City Chiefs have had two playoff seasons in consecutive years. This year the team has made an exciting draft additional with Patrick Mahomes II. With Alex Smith Tutoring him and the lightning fast speed of Tyreek Hill the offense should be very fun to watch.
The Kansas City Chiefs season has a lot of great matchups. The first game of the season will be a must watch game as the Chiefs take on the Super Bowl Champions, New England Patriots. The AFC West is shaping up to be a very competitive league with the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos returning with very good teams this year.
The Kansas City Chiefs take the field against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on October 30, 2017 and the Oakland Raiders on December 10, 2017. These games will sell out and will be playoff atmosphere games.
2017 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule
1 Sept. 7 Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots - 8:30 p.m.
2 Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs - 1 p.m.
3 Sept. 24 Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - 4:25 p.m.
4 Oct. 2 Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs - 8:30 p.m.
5 Oct. 8 Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans - 8:30 p.m.
6 Oct. 15 Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs - 4:25 p.m.
7 Oct. 19 Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders - 8:25 p.m.
8 Oct. 30 Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs - 8:30 p.m.
9 Nov. 5 Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys - 4:25 p.m.
10 Bye Week
11 Nov. 19 Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants - 1 p.m.
12 Nov. 26 Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - 1 p.m.
13 Dec. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets - 1 p.m.
14 Dec. 10 Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - 1 p.m.
15 Dec. 16 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs - 8:25 p.m.
16 Dec. 24 Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs - 1 p.m.
17 Dec. 31 Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos - 4:25 p.m.
About Goody Tickets
Goody Tickets is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Rating of 4.8/5.
Disclaimer: Goody Tickets is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Goody Tickets
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@goodytickets.com
Website: goodytickets.com/Kansas-City-Chiefs