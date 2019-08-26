Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Tickets on Sale at Goody Tickets

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2019 --About Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off of one of the most memorable years in franchise history. Last year, starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, had an MVP season. The speed of Tyreek Hill and a reliable tight end, Travis Kelce helped lead the team to a franchise best, 50 touchdown catches. Mahomes had a total of 5,097 total passing yards. The 2019 Kansas City Chiefs are going to be one to watch as their eyes are set on winning the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs season has a lot of great match ups. Their first home game comes in week three as the Baltimore Ravens will hear the roar of Arrowhead Stadium on September 22. Other big match ups include the Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and the rival games between both the Broncos and the Raiders.
2019 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule
Week 1 - Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars - 12:00 PM
Week 2 - Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders - 3:05 PM
Week 3 - Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - 12:00 PM
Week 4 - Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions - 12:00 PM
Week 5 - Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs - 7:20 PM
Week 6 - Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs - 12:00 PM
Week 7 - Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos - 7:20 PM
Week 8 - Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs - 7:20 PM
Week 9 - Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs - 12:00 PM
Week 10 - Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans - 12:00
Week 11 - Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (Mexico City) - 7:15 PM
Week 12 - Bye Week
Week 13 - Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - 12:00
Week 14 - Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots - 3:25 PM
Week 15 - Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs - 12:00 PM
Week 16 - Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears - 7:20 PM
Week 17 - Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs - 12:00 PM
