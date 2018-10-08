Kansas City Chiefs Go Head to Head Against the Denver Broncos Tickets Available at Goody Tickets

Showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos scheduled for October 28 at Arrowhead. Tickets available at Goody Tickets
Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2018 --The rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos dates back to the American Football League was established in 1960. When the NFL and AFL merged the two teams remained in the same division keeping the rivalry heated throughout the years. The two teams have battled each other in classic games. Kansas City Chiefs Vs Denver Broncos Tickets at Arrowhead Stadium on Sale at Goody Tickets.
Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have had three playoff seasons in consecutive years. This year the team is led by Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has been a very exciting player to watch this year as he has already tied a franchise record after his first two games this season with six touchdown passes.
In 2017 Mahomes was drafted in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs out of Texas Tech. During college he set two NCAA records. He broke the single-game yards passing record and the single-game yards of total offense. From an early age Mahomes was nicknamed Showtime with his ability on the football field.
Kansas City Chiefs Game Recap
The Kansas City Chiefs season has a lot of great matchups. They will host their biggest rival, Denver Broncos, on Sunday October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium. The two teams faced off earlier this year during week 4. The Denver Broncos were up by 10 heading into the fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes led the team with a comeback victory. The final score was 27-23.
2018 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule
Week 6 Oct. 14 Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
Week 7 Oct. 21 Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 8 Oct. 28 Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 9 Nov. 4 Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns
Week 10 Nov. 11 Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 11 Nov. 19 Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams
Week 12 Bye Week
Week 13 Dec. 2 Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders
Week 14 Dec. 9 Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 15 Dec. 13 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 16 Dec. 23 Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks
Week 17 Dec. 30 Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
