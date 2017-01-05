Kansas City Chiefs Playoff Tickets on Sale at Goody Tickets

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2017 --Goody Tickets sells Kansas City Chiefs tickets.



Kansas City Chiefs AFC playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium are on sale now.



The Kansas City Chiefs have had a remarkable season. The Kansas City Chiefs have battled through some exciting wins this season and now take the excitement to the AFC playoffs in their quest to play in the Super Bowl.



After the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West on Sunday January 1st, Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback, Alex Smith, told the Kansas City Star "It's crazy to sweep the division. It's not something you anticipate doing … this year, to finally get over that hump, it's still sinking in right now."



The Kansas City Chiefs have a first round bye since they won their division and will face the winner of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins game on Sunday January 15 at 12:05 p.m. Arrowhead Stadium will be the setting to this home field game for Kansas City.



Tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs AFC Playoff Tickets can be purchased.



