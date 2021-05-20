Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2021 --The Kansas City Flooring Pros have been updating and restocking their hardwood flooring Kansas City warehouse for the past few weeks, and now they're ready to make the new options available to their past valued customers and potential future clients.



Solid wood flooring is without question the most significant number of projects the crew at this well-respected flooring installation company complete. With over 20 years of experience putting in real hardwood floors, they have seen and done it all. Some of the styles of hardwood flooring in Kansas City that they have completed previously faded out, others are still current, and some trends are coming back around in terms of popularity.



The owner recently stated, "Anyone that works in the home renovation business knows that what clients want is never the same from job to job. That rule also applies when considering what people are interested in from year to year and decade to decade. We buy hardwood flooring that's up and coming so that it's available to our clientele when they're ready to make the switch. It's what we're passionate about, and we love putting in the extra time and energy to visit design shows and do our research to stay ahead of the competition."



Kansas City Flooring Pros enjoys the solid wood flooring industry for several reasons. Seeing the look on their patron's faces when the work is done is the most rewarding. It doesn't matter to them the style of the floor, as long as their customers are delighted with the results, they've done their job.



Homeowners tend to gravitate towards wood flooring in Kansas City because it's durable, affordable, easy to clean, and lasts for many years. Along with flooring installations in areas like the kitchen and bathroom, the specialists can accurately install their new hardwood flooring styles on staircases to create a more comprehensive appearance.



A few of the available choices in the solid wood flooring category currently include mahogany, pine, oak, and bamboo. Clients can buy hardwood flooring in a plethora of shades, and the Kansas City Flooring Pros say that if they don't have what's desired in stock, they will order it and get it shipped in faster than any other flooring company in the region. They take their supply seriously, and when they promise to have the most extensive selection of hardwood flooring in Kansas City, they're not afraid to do what it takes to make sure it's true.



While many assume that hardwood flooring doesn't change that much over time, those that see and work with it every day know it does. It may look the same at first glance, but subtle alterations to the design or shade produce a flooring option entirely different from what was introduced by flooring manufacturers from year to year.



One of the floor installers said, "I always get excited about the new hardwood flooring in Kansas City selections that our operator purchases. There are some styles that are more traditional that we see all the time. Once in a while though, like with the new shipment of solid hardwood flooring styles that just came in, some unique designs are truly stunning. It's hard not to want to re-do my own wood flooring every time our stock gets updated!"



For anyone that has new hardwood flooring on their list of things to do, Kansas City Flooring Pros is ready to partner up for the project. They offer a free, no-obligation estimate to begin the process, starting with a meeting between the client and one of their qualified and creative design team members. The consultation is best done in-home, but there is a showroom available as well.



In addition to new hardwood flooring styles filling the warehouse, Kansas City Flooring Pros are also offering an assortment of discounts and special offers for a limited time to go along with the changing trends. The lower prices aren't going to stick around for long, and the crew working there knows that with the combination of cheaper wood flooring in brand-new style choices, their appointment book will fill up fast. While they are excited to put in the work, they want everyone curious about having a wood floor installed to call as soon as possible to prevent delays in getting their services scheduled.



If you're interested in learning more about the new hardwood flooring in Kansas City available from the Kansas City Flooring Pros, you're encouraged to visit their website at hardwoodflooringkansascity.com. You may also call (816) 203-3505 to speak with a representative and have all of your questions answered. For those that are not looking for hardwood flooring, they also have carpeting and tile selections ready to go.



About Kansas City Flooring Pros

Kansas City Flooring Pros is a locally owned and operated place for homeowners and commercial business owners to go and buy hardwood flooring, carpet, tile, and more located in Kansas City, MO. The flooring installation options they offer are continually updated, and the crew working to do the flooring work have been trained to pay meticulous attention to all the details. Kansas City Flooring Pros has a design team that works closely with customers to create custom hardwood flooring plans that meet the client's expectations and budget limitations. Financing options are also available. Friendly customer care staff can answer questions by phone or through email Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM.