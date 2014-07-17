Kansas City Siding - Redifined

Lenexa, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2014 --Yes, it IS siding! It’s NOT vinyl. It’s NOT wood. It’s Celect Siding and it is everything regular siding aspires to be. And it is offered exclusively from Alenco! Kansas City based Alenco Home Improvement is a company known for its innovative approach to the home improvement industry. Their reputation is proven true by Celect Siding. Celect is years ahead of its time in terms of the home improvement industry. Made from cellular materials, Celect has been formulated and engineered to be better than wood and standard siding on every single level.



However, it will still provide the look, the touch, and the lastingness of wood without the maintenance. There will be no painting, no mold, no deterioration and Celect Siding refuses to fade. While Celect Siding is soft on the eyes, it provides extreme weatherability which is especially nice for Midwest-nesters. With the patent-pending interlocking joint system, seams virtually disappear while maintaining straight boards to provide Kansas City homes an aesthetically pleasing experience. Celect Siding offers no caulked seams, no energy loss, no gaps, no wavy lines and wind resistance up to 130 mph!! Not to mention Celect Siding is a sustainable solution in that it is completely recyclable.



The official launch date has not been announced. However, Alenco has been taking pre-orders.



About Alenco

Alenco is a Kansas City based home improvement company that has been offering their services for over 30 years. They have won numerous design and achievement awards through their consistent innovative approach.