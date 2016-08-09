Kansas Crossing Casino Holds Beam Signing Ceremony

Pittsburg, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2016 --Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel today held its official "beam signing" ceremony celebrating the placement of the final steel beam and announced that it is now accepting online vendor applications and Players Club registrations at its new website at kansascrossingcasino.com.



Doug Fisher, General Manager of Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel and investors Bruce Christenson & James Walker were in attendance along with regional community and civic leaders.



Any vendor desiring to provide ongoing products and services in support of Kansas Crossing when it begins operations can now easily apply on the website. The Kansas Crossing purchasing team will use these online applications to begin vendor selection.



"This is a big opportunity for so many area companies," said Doug Fisher, General Manager of Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel. "Kansas Crossing is going to be able to feed significant dollars back into the community for many years to come by partnering with local companies whose values align with Kansas Crossing."



Kansas Crossing also announced the launching of its Players Club, now available online. By joining, members will stay updated with all the news leading up to the opening, game information and special, members-only promotions after the grand opening. Each member will also receive an entry into the Roll for $1,000,000 promotion in which five lucky Players Club members will have a chance to roll the dice for $1,000,000.



The new website will also feature a sign-up to learn about future careers at Kansas Crossing, pre-employment training opportunities, career fairs and more. Previous casino-industry experience is not required, but a friendly, positive attitude is a must.



Construction of the Kansas Crossing + Hotel is scheduled for completion by March 2017.



About Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel

The Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel, located near the junction of U.S. Highways 69 and 400 in Crawford County, is an $80 million development that will feature 625 slot machines, 16 gaming tables, a 123-room Hampton Inn and Suites and entertainment complex. The project is scheduled for completion by March 2017.



For more information on the Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel, please visit kansascrossingcasino.com.