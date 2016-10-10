Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2016 --Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel announced today that Chad Bartelson has been named Director of Security & Facilities and will begin work immediately. Chad is a native of Oxford, Kan. and has over 15 years of management, construction, facility and casino experience.



"Chad brings a wide variety of experience to the team," said Doug Fisher, General Manager of Kansas Crossing Casino. "He is going to add great insight to the project."



Construction of the Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel continues on schedule. A beam signing ceremony in August marked the completion of the facility's structural work and commencement of the next phase in construction.



"Work has begun on the exterior walls, roofing, fireproofing, windows, doors, paving, utilities, and landscaping," said Matt Swenson, Assistant Project Manager. "The focus is now on getting the building dried in and prepared for winter weather."



Currently, 236 craftsmen, 96 percent of whom are Kansas-based, are working at the site. Construction photography is available at kansascrossingcasino.com or on the Kansas Crossing Facebook page.



About Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel

The Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel, located near the junction of U.S. Highways 69 and 400 in Crawford County, is an $80 million development that will feature 625 slot machines, 16 gaming tables, a 123-room Hampton Inn and Suites and entertainment complex. The project will create 400 jobs and is estimated to draw 500,000 visitors annually, largely from Missouri and Oklahoma. The project is scheduled for completion by March 2017.



For more information on the Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel, please visit kansascrossingcasino.com.