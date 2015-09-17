Kansas Physical Therapy Association Launches "Go Direct" Campaign

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2015 --The Kansas Physical Therapy Association (KPTA) has announced the launch of their "Direct Access" communications campaign which has the goal of educating Kansans about their new freedom to be treated by a physical therapist (PT) without a physician's referral.



In July of 2013, the Kansas legislature granted direct access for the first time in the state's history. This is the first effort by the KPTA to inform Kansans. The campaign occurs during "National Physical Therapy Month," which has been recognized with proclamations from the State of Kansas, as well as nine Kansas communities throughout the state.



The three-month campaign runs from early October through December and encourages Kansans to interact with physical therapists and to celebrate healthier, more active living. The campaign focuses on social media and videos to communicate the benefits of direct access as well as how Kansans' lives have been improved through physical therapy. In the middle of National Physical Therapy Month, Oct. 15, the KPTA will host #ILoveMyPT and encourage shoutouts on social media to recognize Kansas physical therapists. The goal is to get a shoutout from each of Kansas' 105 counties.



"Going direct to a physical therapist is a big deal for Kansans," says Susie Harms, PT, President of the Kansas Physical Therapy Association. "Going direct saves time, saves co-pays, and gets healing going faster so patients can resume the active, healthy lifestyle they desire."



Recent research suggests that treatment by a physical therapist is an equally effective and cheaper alternative to surgery and prescription drugs for numerous conditions ranging from back pain and degenerative disk disease to meniscal tears and knee osteoarthritis.



In support, a recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine found no significant difference between individuals who received surgery and those who received physical therapy to treat meniscal tears and knee osteoarthritis — thus avoiding the unnecessarily invasive procedure and related costs.



Physical therapy is also used to manage/reduce pain and optimize mobility from arthritis, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, obesity, osteoporosis, overuse injuries, stroke, sprains, strains, fractures and more.



"PTs and doctors will always work closely together," says Kurt Stork, a practicing PT and long-time member of the KPTA. "If patients can avoid surgery, it's nearly always the preferred route. Surgery should be the treatment of last recourse, and that's what makes direct access to physical therapy so valuable for Kansans. The state is lucky to have it."



All 50 states allow direct access to physical therapist evaluation and the vast majority allow some form of treatment that is unrestricted or provisional in nature.



Finding a neighborhood physical therapist is made simple by visiting kpta.com, which features a "Find A PT" tool. The site also has more information on direct access for new and existing physical therapy patients.



To participate in educating friends and family about direct access to physical therapists, the KPTA asks that those who have benefited from PT "like" facebook.com/kptapage and participate at twitter.com/kpta.



Physical therapists work with patients of all ages and abilities to expand, restore and maintain motion. Treatment plans can be designed for the patient's individual goals, challenges and needs. In many cases, patients develop an ongoing relationship with their physical therapist to maintain optimum health and movement abilities across their lifespan.



"It would be really exciting for the state's dedicated physical therapists to experience some love," says Camille Snyder, an officer with the KPTA. "Physical therapists give so much energy and support over time to their patients. In most cases, PT's establish a close rapport that is so important to helping patients believe that they'll improve, oftentimes through challenging situations."



About Kansas Physical Therapy Association

The Kansas Physical Therapy Association is the member organization of physical therapists and physical therapist assistants that represents, promotes and advocates for the profession of physical therapy, facilitates best practice and assists members in meeting the physical therapy needs of the community.



To learn more, visit kpta.com