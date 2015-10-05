Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2015 --As part of their "Direct Access" communications campaign during the month of October, The Kansas Physical Therapy Association (KPTA) has announced the launch of the #ILoveMyPT social media shoutout to recognize Kansas' physical therapists who have helped improve the lives of their patients.



The social media event comes at the midpoint of National Physical Therapy Month.



KPTA's goal is to have each of Kansas' 105 counties represented in this social media event.



"Share your active lifestyle pictures, share your own stories," says Susie Harms, PT, President of the Kansas Physical Therapy Association. "Physical therapy is all about living your best life. Talk about it and encourage others. Give a shoutout to your PT and inspire hope!"



KPTA encourages physical therapy patients whose lives have been forever improved by physical therapy to go to social media sites like Facebook and Twitter and give a "shoutout" to their specific PT, or physical therapy in general, all to raise awareness in Kansas about the value physical therapy brings to an individual's overall health and wellness.



"If you talk to physical therapists throughout the state," says Kurt Stork, a practicing PT and long-time member of the KPTA, "you'll hear stories about how PTs have helped their patients achieve their goals of returning to their once active lives — typically after suffering a physical challenge, whether it be a sports injury or other extreme physical setback. PTs work miracles for thousands of Kansans each year."



Physical therapists work with patients of all ages and abilities to expand, restore and maintain motion. Treatment plans can be designed for the patient's individual goals, challenges and needs. In many cases, patients develop an ongoing relationship with their physical therapist to maintain optimum health and movement abilities across their lifespan.



In July of 2013, the Kansas legislature granted direct access for the first time in the state's history. This means patients can go directly to their physical therapist first to seek relief from painful conditions that limit their ability to move. This is the first effort by KPTA to inform Kansans of direct access, which can help save them co-pays and get them feeling better, faster.



The three-month campaign runs from early October through December, and encourages Kansans to interact with physical therapists and to celebrate healthier, more active living. The campaign focuses on social media and videos to communicate the benefits of direct access, as well as how Kansans' lives have been improved through physical therapy.



Those who wish to give a shoutout to their physical therapists may do so at Facebook or on Twitter.



"Real people make real progress with their very real PT, and this is a real opportunity to say thank you now and celebrate significant personal achievements," says Camille Snyder, an officer with the KPTA. "So, go online and take a moment to say 'thank you, you rock' to your favorite PT. It means the world to these dedicated professionals."



For those who need a physical therapist, finding a neighborhood PT is made simple by visiting kpta.com, which features a "Find a Physical Therapist" tool. The site also has more information on Direct Access for new and existing physical therapy patients.



"It would be really exciting for the state's dedicated physical therapists to experience some love," says Camille Snyder. "Physical therapists give so much energy and support over time to their patients. In most cases PTs establish a close rapport, oftentimes through challenging situations, which is important to helping patients believe that they'll improve."



About Kansas Physical Therapy Association

The Kansas Physical Therapy Association is a member organization of physical therapists and physical therapist assistants that represents, promotes and advocates for the profession of physical therapy, facilitates best practice and assists members in meeting the physical therapy needs of the community.



To learn more, visit kpta.com.