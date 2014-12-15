Kansas Text Driving Laws Enforce Road Safety

Hutchinson, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2014 --Since 2011, texting while driving laws in Kansas have prohibited drivers of all ages from reading and sending texts behind the wheel of a running automobile. As a primary law, officers are able stop and ticket any driver who they suspect of this offense. Despite the enforcement of these laws and a $60 fine, many drivers still choose to text while driving.



"Many drivers don't recognize the hazards of texting while driving," says Mike Wyatt, auto accident attorney of Mann Law Offices. "Drivers think that reading a text is safer than sending, or that texting at a stoplight is permissible. However, texting or reading a text at any time while operating a vehicle is as dangerous as driving under the influence of alcohol."



According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), drivers who text behind the wheel are 23 times more likely to be in an accident than non-texting drivers. The FCC also states that of the drivers between the ages of 18 and 20 who survived a collision, 11 percent of those surveyed admitted to texting or reading texts at the time of the accident.



"Texting while driving takes your eyes off the road longer than any other distracted driving offense," says Scott Mann, personal injury attorney of Mann Law Offices. "It involves reading, writing and a reaction to the message, which takes at least 5 seconds. If you are driving 55 mph, this means you are not looking at the road for 100 yards."



About Kansas Laws

Kansas laws do not prohibit adults from using handheld cell phones while driving. Only novices (those with an intermediate license or learner's permit) are not allowed any cell phone activity. However, Kansas is one of 39 states that prohibits drivers of all ages from texting. This includes sending and receiving texts, instant messages and electronic mail on any wireless communication device that is not voice-activated.



"Texting while driving is a problem for drivers of all ages," says Mann. "Statistics have shown that busy soccer moms are just as guilty as text driving as teenagers. For the safety of motorists everywhere, drivers need educate themselves on the dangers of text driving so we can help reduce these alarming statistics."