CashAdvance.com Announces Kansas Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2011 --CashAdvance.com unveils its new Kansas Consumer Resource Center to help consumers who are interested in getting a cash advance. Laws about the cash advance process and requirements vary from state to state, which leaves consumers confused about which laws pertain to them. The financial experts at CashAdvance.com have created this consumer guide for Kansas residents to eliminate confusion. With this guide, consumers can make an informed financial decision by learning about current information that was gathered for residents within their state.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Consumers can find the Kansas Laws & Regulations page within the Consumer Resource Center. It is there that consumers can learn about the most up-to-date details and fundamental requirements involved in obtaining a Kansas cash advance. For example, consumers can learn about maximum loan amounts, the term limits, and maximum cash advance interest rates and finance fees by visiting this consumer guide. Other important information that can be found includes the number of simultaneous outstanding loans, payment plans, and the length of a cool-off period between loans.



The Kansas Consumer Resource Center has important facts listed on the Laws & Regulations page for consumers to use to learn about the current details of a payday loan so that they make an informed decision before applying for a cash advance. Due to laws and regulations changing, consumers should frequently check this consumer guide to stay current. Before starting the loan process, consumers can look at the summary of regulations the process must abide by to satisfy legal requirements in the state.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Kansas Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Kansas, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."