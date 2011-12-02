Kansas Consumer Protection Page for Payday Loans Available on CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2011 --Kansas consumers are now able to access vital information regarding laws and regulations surrounding payday loans. Each state has its own set of rules, so it is important that Kansas residents know where legislators stand on the issue of payday loans in their state. CashAdvance.com has a Consumer Resource section that offers insight on Kansas laws and regulations for cash advances. By giving knowledge to Kansas consumers, it will help to protect them against scammers and unlicensed lenders.



On the new Kansas Consumer Protection page, individuals will be able to find details about various agencies available at their disposal. These agencies can answer questions about cash advances and the Kansas institutions that offer them. Kansas individuals will be able to verify whether a payday loan company is licensed in Kansas, allowing them to safely deal with lenders that are reputable. Information on these agencies can be obtained on the consumer resource page of CashAdvance.com. Consumers will be able to find the phone numbers, addresses and email addresses of these Kansas consumer protection agencies as well.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The purpose of the Kansas Consumer Protection page is to educate consumers about payday loans and the specific Kansas laws surrounding them. Each state has its own rules and regulations for cash advances, so it is important that Kansas residents know all those governing Kansas cash advances for their state. CashAdvance.com holds high expectations that this will help to steer Kansas consumers clear of scammers.



"Our Kansas Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Kansas, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future," said Adam Hilliard, CashAdvance.com’s financial news expert.