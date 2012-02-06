CashAdvance.com Announces Informative Kansas Loan Process Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2012 --CashAdvance.com is proud to announce the completion of the Kansas Loan Process page. Consumers often turn to getting a cash advance in order to help them get out of their financial troubles. Unfortunately, scam artists have found they can take advantage of those in distress and have made it confusing to know which lenders are trustworthy. Informing consumers of the loan process in their state allows them to recognize illegal procedures and better prepares them for undertaking a rewarding loan experience.



Consumers who are more educated can make better financial decisions. CashAdvance.com’s team of financial experts has put together the Kansas Consumer Resource so consumers can find all the information they need in one place. As part of the this comprehensive look at the state of the Kansas payday loan industry, the Loan Process page outlines exactly what will happen from the moment of submitting an application to the eventual repayment of the loan.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Upon opening the Kansas Loan Process page, visitors will be able to see instantly the basic requirements that consumers must meet before being approved for a payday loan in Kansas. From age restrictions to income and residential requirements, each of the qualifications is addressed. The page then progresses through the rest of the process, from the availability of loans online, over the phone, etc., to the automatic repayment possibilities that can be used via direct debit. Keeping consumers informed of each of these steps helps ensure safe lending and even safer borrowing.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Kansas Loan Process page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Kansas, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."