Kapany Networks Highlights Changing Internet Landscape at PTC

Honolulu, HI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2019 --The Kapany Networks Inc. team arrived in Honolulu for the Pacific Telecommunications Conference with one goal in mind: help companies improve their data center and network infrastructure quality and processes.



"We have both engineering and sourcing experience with some of the world's largest Fortune 500 companies, so we wanted our company to be able to help both sides improve," says Kapany CEO Mehmet Akcin. "Kapany exists to help companies go to market easier, faster and cheaper, so meeting stakeholders at conferences such as PTC is important for us."



To that end, Akcin is using PTC as a platform to highlight the multiple ways Kapany can assist companies seeking to increase their network presence, including:



Infrastructure Planning and Procurement as a Service:

The Kapany team will assist companies in designing data center and network infrastructure from blueprint to execution. Kapany will provide strategic sourcing of the capacity available in the fastest and most cost-effective way. Kapany does not accept vendor commissions, ensuring clients will get the absolutely best possible pricing.



"We are there to be a team player for any of our clients who need support," says Akcin.



Product Development:

The Kapany team will help telecom and data center companies create new products or improve existing products related to IP transit, peering, MPLS, backbone, colocation, CDN and internet exchange services.



Optics of Selling:

Optics of Selling is a Kapany Networks training program that helps executive teams at telecom and data center companies improve their effectiveness. Kapany has worked with telecom executives in cities like Istanbul, London, Dubai, Milano, San Francisco, Boston and New York City, helping them better understand the sales process from the buyer's perspective. The course provides telecom experts with open and constructive feedback to help them build better client relationships.



"No matter the size of the company or its needs, we have strategies to help it get to market faster and for less money," says Akcin. "The core of all business is solving problems, and the core of our business is solving infrastructure problems."



Akcin will be showcasing his company's innovations and services at this week's PTC conference in Honolulu. He plans to participate in multiple sessions with business owners and network professionals to talk about his plans to improve the global internet experience. For more information, go to www.kapany.net/.