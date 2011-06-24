Who Will Be The Next Freeway Idol

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) --06/24/2011 --Get ready, Cleveland! The Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame city is about to have its own singing contest to compete with television’s American Idol.



Freeway Idol, a creation of Freeway Lanes Bowling Group, is a five-week competition starting next month featuring $6500 in cash and prizes, promising local talent and some great entertainment!



Says Freeway Lanes Bowling Group CEO, Glenn Gable, “This contest is our opportunity to thank Clevelanders for supporting us and to recognize and spotlight local Cleveland talent, maybe even start some lucky guy or gal on the road to stardom.”



Beginning the week of July 18, qualifying contests will take place one night a week at each of four locations - Freeway Lanes of Solon, Mentor, Wickliffe and Parma. Twenty-five registered contestants will perform one song each and be scored by a panel of judges on vocal quality and delivery, stage presence and costume. A semi-finalist will be chosen weekly from each location to compete in the final round held at the Solon Freeway Lanes location on August 26th. On that night, one lucky Clevelander will sing his or her way into the hearts of the judges - and the audience - winning the Freeway Idol title and $3000 in cash. Second, third and fourth cash prizes are $2000, $1000, and $500, respectively.



All contestants must be age 18 or over. Contest and registration details can be found on the Freeway Lanes website at http://www.freewaylanes.com.



Freeway Lanes Bowling Group is an award-winning family-owned business operating five bowling centers in Northeastern Ohio. Freeway Lanes offers a range of family entertainment options including bowling leagues, bocce ball, high definition TV screens, outdoor patios, restaurants with full-service bars, live entertainment, and top-notch meeting and banquet facilities.



Sponsors of Freeway Idol include:



Freeway Lanes, Pepsi, Labatt, Ohio Center for Broadcasting, Magic Galaxy Entertainment, and bCreative – Graphic Design & Web Boutique