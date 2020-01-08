Karen Kane Is Recognized as Nacd Directorship Certified™

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2020 --The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recently recognized Karen Kane as NACD Directorship Certified™. NACD Certified Directors, who earn NACD Directorship Certification™, signal to boards, investors, and other stakeholders that they possess the highest commitment to continuing director education available in the United States.



Karen Kane has been involved in NACD and has been recognized as a NACD Governance Fellow for over a decade. As a speech writer and executive communication strategist for senior executives, her governance expertise has proved valuable to leaders of private and public companies. She writes and speaks on the topic of good governance (www.karenkaneconsulting.com) and serves on the board of the Private Directors Association.



The NACD Directorship Certification program, the only program of its kind in the United States, provides a tangible assessment of a director's understanding of the essential knowledge required to lead in today's boardrooms. Certification also facilitates continuous learning, and allows directors to showcase their governance knowledge to the companies they serve and to other stakeholders in the broader governance community.



"I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals who make up the NACD Directorship Certification community and who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence," said Ms. Kane. "The information I've learned and verified via NACD's certification program are key assets to the companies I serve, as well as to my professional growth as a director."



"NACD Certified Directors demonstrate their keen awareness that directorship is a profession that, like all professions, requires continuous learning," said Peter R. Gleason, NACD's CEO. "Karen Kane is leading the way in achieving and maintaining the highest credential available to directors in the United States."



Contact:

Karen Kane

312-957-6195

karen@karenkaneconsulting.com