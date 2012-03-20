Karl Dedolph Lobbys for July 13th as “National Collector Car Appreciation Day”

Bloomington, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2012 --“Thousands of automotive enthusiasts are supporting a Congressional resolution to recognize the day’s significance. In the previous two years, the U.S. Senate helped launch national Collector Car Appreciation Day by passing resolutions”, said Dedolph



“As a result, Americans have gathered at car cruises, parades and other events to celebrate our nation’s automotive heritage. By taking part in these events around the country, automotive enthusiasts and related businesses ensure that their passion will be honored and recognized.”



Karl Dedolph, President of D3, is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in aftermarket business strategies, recipient of numerous industry awards, keynote speaking, is an active participant and member of the American Trucking Association’s Technologies & Maintenance Council (TMC), the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the American Filtration Society (AFS), the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Association (AAIA), the Performance Warehouse Association (PWA), the International Motorsports Alliance (IMA), and the National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM).



D3 Consulting (D3), a globally recognized industry leader in the filtration and lubrication aftermarket, provides management techniques and services to the auto, light truck, heavy duty, performance, racing, and off road industries D3 Consulting is headquartered in Bloomington, MN http://www.dedolph3.com