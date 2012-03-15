Karl Dedolph of D3 Consulting Has Accepted a Position on the Board of Diesel Motorsports

Bloomington, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2012 --“I appreciate the opportunity to serve and will devote my energies toward bringing Diesel Motorsports to the next level,’’ said Karl Dedolph, who as President of D3 Consulting has pioneered numerous technologies and business strategies for the diesel industry. “I want to build on the greatness that exists here.’’



Diesel Motorsports, formerly known as the National Association of Diesel Motorsports, was eastablished in 2007 and is the only sanctioning body for diesels that promotes all diesel motorsports associations, clubs and events. Diesel Motorsports holds over 70 diesel events around the country each year while also building a membership that offers benefits for business members as well as fans with diesel drag racing, sled pulling, and Dyno competitions. Diesel Motorsports events are all about diesels including a large Vendor Alley at each event with many National manufacturers represented. http://www.dieselmotorsports.us



The 2012 National Event Schedule:



May 5, 2012 / Bungart Motorsport’s Sled Pulling Tune-up /Sled Pulling /Dyno /

Missouri State Fairgrounds, Sedalia, MO



June 23, 2012 / Pure Diesel Power’s Thunder in Muncie /Drags /Pulls / Gaston Lion’s Club, Muncie IN



July 20 &21, 2012 / 1-800Autoparts East Coast Nationals /Drags /Pulls /Dyno /

Numidia Dragway, Numidia, PA



Aug 17&18, 2012 / Industrial Injection/H&S Performance / Drag/ Pulls/ Dyno /

Rocky Mountain Raceway, Salt Lake City, UT



Sept 8, 2012 / New Era Diesel’s Buckeye Diesel National / Drags/ Pulls/ Dyno / National Trails Dragway, Hebron, OH



Oct 6, 2012 / RAM/ODRA Texas Diesel Roundup /Drags /Pulls /Dyno / North Star Dragway, Denton, TX



Nov 30, 2012 / Diesel Specialists PRI Drags /Drag Racing / Central Florida Race Complex, Orlando, FL



D3 Consulting (D3), a globally recognized industry leader in the filtration and lubrication aftermarket, provides management techniques and services to the auto, light truck, heavy duty, performance, racing, and off road industries. D3 contributes as an active participant and member in the American Trucking Association’s Technologies & Maintenance Council (TMC), the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the American Filtration Society (AFS), the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA), the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Association (AAIA), the Performance Warehouse Association (PWA), the National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM) and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN http://www.dedolph3.com