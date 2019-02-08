Karl Kustoms Now Offers Champion Racing and Performance Products

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2019 --"It is extremely important for Champion to identify a racing & performance business that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide racers and enthusiasts with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion. "Karl Kustoms clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our products."



Karl Kustoms is known for custom hot rod fabrication services, custom body paint / upholstery services, and full restoration services. They have a full line of parts and accessories for any make/model vehicle you own: wheels and tires, exhaust, marine and vehicle audio, towing, bedliners and covers.



Plus, experienced machinists with access to state of the art equipment providing specialized work on street rods, classic cars, race or drag cars. AWD Chassis Dyno capable of handling up to 1500HP and over 200MPH.



With a dedicated team and quality products, Karl Kustoms is able to provide their clients with oils and lubricants they can trust. If you'd like more information contact them at 5927 NE Industry Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50313 / 855-806-1147



Champion Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary thermal viscosity stabilizer, special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives, which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in dynamometer testing.



Champion Motor Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com