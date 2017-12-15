Karl Storz, Olympus Lead Europe Laparoscope Market Despite the Popularity of Refurbishment and Replacement Plans

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the European market for laparoscopic devices by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), decreased hospital budgets will limit the growth of new rod and video laparoscope sales in the region. As a result, lower cost refurbished laparoscopes are gaining popularity, as sterilization techniques are improving to ensure patient health and safety.



"With Karl Storz, Richard Wolf, Stryker, Olympus, ConMed, B. Braun and a few other smaller companies all competing for market share, there is downward pressure on the average selling price for these devices," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "Companies are not only competing with the quality of their products, but the quality of their refurbishment and replacement plans."



The laparoscope rod lens market is predicted to grow at a slower rate compared to video lenses. The video lens market covers all forms of video lenses such as HD, 4k and 3D video lenses. The expected emergence of 3D systems over the next few years will take market share from the standard video laparoscope market. Hospitals looking to purchase the newest technology will now have more alternatives.



Integrated video systems typically include a laparoscope, and provide a single input and feedback point for multiple devices. They often provide price advantages to the buyer, creating cost savings for each separate component. Integrated video systems are increasing in popularity, thus driving the growth of the laparoscope market.



The development of new products, including 5mm laparoscopes and deflective tip video laparoscopes, is expected to drive unit sales based on their clinical benefits. 5mm laparoscopes are narrower in frame, which is beneficial for the patient in reducing scars after surgery. Deflective tip video scopes offer convenience during surgery by providing a broader visual range for surgeons.



Karl Storz is the leading competitor in the European market for laparoscopes. The company offers their original 0° HOPKINS® rod lens scope as well as their newer ENDOCAMELEON® laparoscope. Karl Storz also offers a broad product line of standard and premium laparoscopes, such as those used for bariatric and pediatric surgery.



Olympus is the second leading competitor in the European market for laparoscopes. While Karl Storz provides the majority of the rod lens laparoscopes, Olympus is the main provider of video laparoscopes across Europe. Olympus offers their ENDOEYE® HD II video laparoscope which is an HD laparoscope line. Although there are higher quality video systems on the market, Olympus has one of the best direct sales forces in the industry, allowing them to maintain a tight hold on the video laparoscope market in Europe. Additional competitors in the European laparoscope market include Richard Wolf, Stryker, B. Braun Aesculap, ConMed, Ackermann Instrumente, Endomed, ILO Electronic, Locamed, Maxer, Schoelly, Seeman Technologies, Sopro Comey and Wisap among others.



