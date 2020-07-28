New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2020 --Moreover, our advisors have noted tremendous growth, increasing the number of sessions tenfold, and receiving excellent feedback on their psychic readings, resulting in a huge amount of optimism and anticipation for what's next. Having witnessed such great success in the past 20 years, we look forward to the next 20 which are expected to triumph the leaps and bounds Kasamba has already made, and prosper thereafter.



Despite 2020 being detrimental to many businesses and livelihoods around the world, it appears that finding love and fostering relationships has been one concept that has not suffered. In such difficult times, many people have either turned to those around them for support and comfort whereas others have realized that love and companionship is something we can't take for granted and are desperately seeking their soulmate. As a result, the focus on relationships, love and family has become paramount with many relying on Kasamba's expert advisors to lead them down the right path and gain insight into future relationships and potential suitors.



What Our Psychics Say

Now more than ever, people have become alerted to the fact that the journey of life can change direction every single day, and tomorrow is not promised. In spite of this, the opportunity to chat with a Psychic and develop a relationship with an advisor who can give legitimate guidance, answers, and clarity to each individual situation has become increasingly valuable. Through assessing the interpersonal relationships, life struggles and daily dilemmas that Kasamba users face every day, advisors are able to lead their clients in the right direction, explain to them how they can enhance their lives and prepare them for the road ahead, whether it is smooth sailing, or slightly complicated, everyone is given clear insights and a chance to make things better.



In accordance with this, many of our advisors have admitted they have sometimes been surprised by the profound changes in readings and insights that have been influenced by the ever changing climate and practice of astrology in the universe.



Top advisor Julianna Day explained, "Looking ahead is what I do and, this time, I have to admit I did it with a bit of a wince not being sure what I'd find. Yet it appears that after the cleansing, purging of this recent past, we will stand fresh and clean and clear in our priorities; be more open and comfortable with our spiritual awakenings, and strengthened by the lessons we've learned the hard way. In the next 20 years, we'll look at this experience as the reason for the progress of the human race – a growth that brings the benefits we will enjoy in the years to come."



Continuing on, Julianna noted the common struggles of many of her clients and humanity as a whole, inserting her interpretation of these issues saying, "From ground level, the every-day anxiety and upset and confusion the world is enduring appears to be nothing short of a curse on humanity. Looking from higher ground, over the next years, we are going to discover that it isn't a curse after all – but a metamorphosis from the clunky, monochrome, trapped-by-our-station-in-life larvae into beautiful, floating butterflies. In the next twenty years, we will need less and give more, not only appreciating the beauty of the world but being a part of it."



Another top Psychic, Love Stefans Psychic Soul echoed Julianna's comments about the future of Kasamba, adding "Having worked on Kasamba for 15 years I have seen a lot of changes over the years especially the past couple of years and I'm happy to see those changes have been heading in a positive direction. Kasamba celebrates 20 years this year and from what I have seen ahead I look forward to the next 20 years as it looks to be even better." Regarding his personal experience working long-term with Kasamba he explained "They say if you find something you love doing and find the right place to work then you will never work a day in your life and that's very much how I feel doing what I do with Kasamba."



The Next 20 Years

Part of the reason that Kasamba has documented immense success over the past 20 years, while continuing to blossom, is due to the relationships our clients have developed with their trusted advisors. When the reading is over, it doesn't simply end there, the client works on their issues as discussed before returning to the same advisor and working through the next steps. This allows for a rapport and personal relationship to ensue.



One of our clients who chose to stay anonymous noted this unique relationship, explaining "I am one of those people who never writes reviews, and I wanted to show my support for my friend and angel. She saved me from making a GIGANTIC error thank the Lord above. I would have lost the love of my life. The reading told me what to expect and what he was feeling, so now I know the truth." Speaking incredibly highly of her advisor, she added "She is more than my psychic, she is my counselor and genuine friend. She will always tell me the truth - bad or good. I love that about her very much."



Moreover, another anonymous user noted the importance of finding a connection with a psychic, adding " I have used Kasamba frequently (average twice a week) for a year and a half. They have a large selection of readers and in order to connect well, one must have an open mind and allow the energies to flow. There will be some psychics whom one connects better than others. It depends on one's own energy with a reader."



They continued in saying "I have connected with quite a few but the best reader for me has been Truth and Light. Vik is most accurate, compassionate, and insightful. He does not sugarcoat. His guides just know everything. You need to give them some time and the details that Vik comes back with are absolutely enlightening. I am most grateful to have found Truth and Light."



These connections with our advisors are an integral component of Kasamba's DNA. We strive to help people find meaning, purpose, happiness, and love. In the last 20 years, our psychics have dealt with a range of convoluted issues and have provided solutions and peace of mind to countless satisfied customers. Our incredible advisors seamlessly align with Kasamba's values. Their extensive experience, honesty, and commitment to ensure our clients return for more fascinating insights and act as guiding light on their journey through life.



Where To Find A Trusted Advisor?

20 years is just the beginning. Kasamba continues to garner 5-star ratings from millions of customers around the world, each with their own intentions and motivations. Kasamba psychics possess a wealth of experience, and with thousands of advisors to choose from, there is someone to cater to each personal preference, budget, and experience. Users have the option to voice their problems in a safe and secure environment, all while remaining anonymous throughout.