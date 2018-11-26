Kasbah BBQ & Grill in NYC Adds to Menu with More Sushi Appetizers and Special Rolls

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2018 --There may be many restaurants in New York specializing in everything from steaks to barbecued meat and sandwiches as well as sushi, but Kasbah BBQ & Grill has just the right menu combination many diners want. And now, with the addition of more sushi appetizers and special rolls, Kasbah BBQ & Grill stands out even more.



Kasbah BBQ & Grill may be just one of the many restaurants serving the New York food scene, but it stands out as a unique dining establishment for many reasons. For one, it's a kosher restaurant, and this is already a welcome fact for many. But another reason for the ongoing popularity of Kasbah BBQ & Grill stems from the fact that it offers a highly-diversified menu consisting of kosher and Middle Eastern favorites combined with steaks and ribs as well as Asian specialties.



Kasbah BBQ & Grill has been serving patrons in New York and visitors to the Big Apple for years, and it is known for its good-sized servings and its reasonable pricing where guests and diners can get full value for their money. But Kasbah BBQ & Grill also offers a diverse and varied range of sushi appetizers and special rolls, and it has recently added to its selection to satisfy even more customers.



Now, diners can have their fill of more sushi specialties at the restaurant. The sushi appetizers available at Kasbah BBQ & Grill include spicy tuna rice cakes, peppered tuna tataki, spicy tuna tartare, mango tuna salad, kani salad, seafood salad, seafood Naruto, the famous Kasbah tower, and the vegetarian tower. The Kasbah tower, for one, is made with tuna, avocado, rice, spicy wasabi sauce, and a sweet sauce, while the vegetarian tower features favorites such as cucumber, avocado, carrot, mango, and a sweet sauce.



Aside from more sushi appetizers, Kasbah BBQ & Grill now offers more chef's special rolls as well. The selection now includes the Godzilla roll, which is made with imitation crab tempura and cucumber and topped with a spicy tuna concoction, and the Hawaiian roll, which is a California roll topped with mango and avocado. Additionally, customers can choose from other special rolls such as the spicy tuna lover roll, the Rainbow roll, the Summer roll, the Columbus roll with tuna and salmon, the American Dream roll with spicy salmon, mango, and avocado wrapped in bean paper, and more.



About Kasbah BBQ & Grill

Kasbah BBQ & Grill is one of the most famous and well-loved kosher restaurants in New York, and its menu is as diverse as can be, with specials ranging from sushi and hot soups to sandwiches, steaks and salads, and more. For those who are looking for one of the best and most reasonably-priced kosher restaurants in NYC, visit Kasbah BBQ & Grill.