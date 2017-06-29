Kasper Electric Announces to Bring out New Landscaping Lighting in Lantana and Wellington

Lake Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2017 --While most of the homeowners are choosing landscape lighting to improve the curb appeal of their home and outdoor, commercial sectors are not far behind. With a variety of landscape lighting solutions available, finding proper landscape lighting fixtures for the commercial spaces has become incredibly easier. Kasper Electric is delighted to bring out a selection of landscape lighting options for a resort, apartment, condo complex, shopping centers, and any other type of commercial structure.



Even since 1978, Kasper Electric has been providing prompt, reliable, and efficient electrical service to their residential and commercial clients in Palm Beach County and its surrounding areas. To provide the best services possible, an expert electrician in Lantana and Delray Beach FL integrates the latest technology in energy efficient outdoor LED options. When it comes to landscape lighting, they offer lighting fixtures that are economical to operate. Unlike traditional high-voltage systems, commercial lighting applications offer great value as they are made of quality materials. They are extremely reliable and durable.



The service includes the addition of more lighting and or even upgrading the existing system with advanced technology and energy saving LED fixture. Over the years, the company has earned a solid reputation for their excellence in service and commitment to their esteemed clients and customers. They work with property managers, developers, high-end builders, restaurateurs, hoteliers, landscape architects, building maintenance professionals, and landscape designers to bring visibility to their projects.



The experts are all licensed and certified. The tenure and combined knowledge of the experts have given them the ability to bring solutions by suggesting cost-effective technically savvy solutions. The quality of their work is better reflected in their team and the materials they use to meet the needs and specifications of their esteemed customers.



