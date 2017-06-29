Kasper Electric Announcing Special Offers for Landscape Lighting in Lantana and Wellington

Lake Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2017 --Spring brings beauty and joy. It arrives with whole new green promise for the garden, encouraging enthusiastic homeowners to spend more time outdoor cultivating the beauty of this season. Landscape lighting in Lantana and Wellington can have a transformational effect when to comes to enhancing one's home or outdoor. Kasper Electric, a full-service company, is delighted to announce its special service of landscaping and other electrical contractor services for residential, commercial, and new construction.



With expert electricians, top quality landscape lighting is assured with Kasper Electric. The experts use the best quality energy efficient components and lighting systems to improve one's home and outdoors. In addition to their landscape solutions for homeowners, they also deliver quality landscape lighting for commercial properties such as resort, apartment, condo complex, shopping center or any other type of commercial structure.



To deliver the best service possible, they utilize modern LED technology which is ideal for any outdoor lighting. Proper placement of the landscape lighting adds charm to the entire outdoor as well as provides security benefits. Moreover, a well lit outdoor can keep the family members and friends safe when they are outdoors at night. Energy efficiency is another important factor that makes it so popular among the homeowners.



Being family owned and operated, the company maintains a strong relationship with their customers and clients. They are friendly and courteous. The company is known for their on-time delivery and excellence of customer service. The experts are all licensed and experienced who have been servicing Palm Beach and Broward Counties for years. Apart from landscape lighting, the company also specializes in installing new electrical systems, repairing faulty systems, fixing minor electrical problems, servicing meter upgrades, and more. With in-depth knowledge and skill, they ensure that the customer needs are fulfilled quickly and efficiently.



About Kasper Electric

Created by Leonard J. Kasper in 1978, Kasper Electric has been providing prompt, reliable, and efficient electrical service to their residential and commercial clients in Palm Beach County and the surrounding areas.