Kasper Electric Excels in Bus Duct Replacement in Jupiter and Lake Park, Florida

Lake Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2021 --A bus duct (also known as a busway) is a sheet metal duct or a cast resin insulated duct containing copper or aluminum bus bars to carry a significant current of electricity in electric power distribution. It is an alternative way of transmitting electricity compared to power cables or cable buses.



A bus duct system is a reliable way to distribute electricity to the switchgear and various loads. Unfortunately, bus duct issues result in catastrophic damage and lengthy downtime. Proper installation of the system can lower the chances of unnecessary works. Being a little more attentive to the project can save a lot of time and money. In case the existing system develops issues that are beyond repair, replacement is the ideal option. Kasper Electric is there to help with bus duct replacement in Jupiter and Lake Park, Florida.



One of the essential aspects regarding bus duct selection is amplitude. Instead of assuming the ampacity based on the temperature of the standard chart, one should consider one's actual operating environment. Buses usually occupy high-temperature sections near the ceiling.



It's crucial to consider the specified temperature rise from no load to full load once the maximum ambient temperature is calculated in that area. Industrial bus duct standards commonly restrict ampacity to 1000A per sq in. of copper conductor. There are different bus ducts with current ratings based on 1800A per sq in. of copper, thereby experiencing an increase in temperature (from no load to full load).



Many bus ducts installed in industrial and commercial facilities are located directly downstream of the transformer but upstream of the primary overcurrent device. Transformer protection devices usually cannot adequately protect the bus duct area from faults.



One should consider the weight and space requirement of the bus duct. During installation, one might want to modify additional components or use a different kind of bus duct. One of the most important devices is the transformer that demands special care. Because torque forces can readily cause transformer-bushing seal breaches, vertical stress on transformer bushings should be reduced. Adequate support is required for vertical portions of the bus bars within the bus duct enclosure. In addition, the air-termination chamber in the transformer must have sufficient structural design to withstand the weight of the standpipe when it is terminated at the end of the transformer.



