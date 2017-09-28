Kasper Electric Introduces New Electrical Service for Marine Electronics in Lake Park and West Palm Beach FL

Lake Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2017 --Kasper Electrical, a leading electrical company, offers comprehensive marine electric services in Martin County and Palm Beach County. The expert technicians specialize in high-tech marine electronics. For years they have been delivering quality service to several communities that are on or near the water, like Jupiter, Delray Beach, and West Palm Beach. Boating is very popular in these parts, and they are always standing at the ready to provide top-quality service for marine electronics in Lake Park and West Palm Beach FL.



When it comes to handling electrical appliance, one should engage the services of a qualified marine electrician if one needs any electrical work done on one's boat or yacht. They can respond to any electrical issue that the clients are having with their vessel, but they are experts to address any and all dockside electrical problems.



Using high-tech diagnostic equipment to pinpoint the sources of marine electric malfunctions, and they are fully equipped to do the necessary repairs and replace inoperable or faulty components.



One can rely on them for the installation of GPS system, VHF radios, autopilots, fish-finders, radar, satellite TV, satellite communications, and Internet, security systems with remote monitoring, and AIS transponders. Their marine electricians can also provide these solutions.



As a family owned and operated business, they have been providing electrical services to people in this part of South Florida for decades. Over the years, they have developed a strong reputation for top quality marine electronics and marine electric services, and they will be there for their valued customers wherever and wherever they need them.



At Kasper Electrical, the expert marine electricians also provide a good number of solutions such as shore power and distribution, underwater lighting, navigation lighting, LED, lighting, batteries and changing systems, cameras, wi fi and cell boosters, and more.



For more information on residential electrician in Delray Beach and Wellington FL, visit http://www.kasperelectricinc.com/residential-electrical-service/.



About Kasper Electrical

Kasper Electrical has been satisfying customers in this area since 1978, and they continue to build on their reputation each and every day. The company is family owned and operated, and they take a great deal of personal pride in the work that they do for their clients. The electricians that comprise their team are experienced, dedicated professionals, and they complete their work in a safe, timely, and efficient manner.