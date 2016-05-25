Katahdin Industries Announces New Board Member

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --William Ellerkamp, Jr. completes the five-person board following Katahdin's acquisition of Boyd Coatings Research Co., Inc. and new capital from Avante Mezzanine Partners, Promus Equity Partners, and TD Bank. "Bill brings a wealth of experience of specific relevance to our current stage at Katahdin Industries," said Tim Cabot, CEO and Chairman, "and we are very fortunate to have access to his guidance and industry insight as we become an increasingly important supplier to the global medical manufacturing supply chain for interventional devices and minimally invasive surgical and orthopedic instruments."



Bill's work experience includes leadership positions at Teleflex, MedSource Technologies, Ranier Technology, ExtruMed, and Bemis Associates, as well as independent board positions at Bemis and AdvancedCath. Bill is a graduate of Colgate University with a BA in International Relations and Economics and received an MBA from the London Business School.



"I am excited to be joining the Katahdin board at this time," said Bill. "The recent acquisition of Boyd Coatings Research, combined with the establishment of coating services in Costa Rica, positions Katahdin as the leading fluoropolymer coatings provider in the medical device industry. Katahdin is poised to capitalize on growth opportunities in the most attractive segments of the industry, and I look forward to working with this dynamic team."



About Katahdin Industries

Katahdin Industries, Inc. (www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal-finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries including DCHN, Sanford Process, Precision Coating, and Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics, Tapes, Belts.