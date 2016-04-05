Katherine Peacock from Model Agency Says Women Want to See More Plus Sized Women Modeling Clothes

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2016 --With more women being plus size and proud of their bodies and with the consumer plus size clothing market being worth 5.4 billion pounds, a leading model agency advises the clothing industry that real women want to see more plus size fashion models. Model Agency, who supplies plus sized models, believe the fashion industry is losing sales by not using real women for their campaigns.



Despite the changes in the modeling world with more plus sized models being employed, Model Agency (http://www.modelagency.uk.com/) based in Wandsworth, London believe more improvements need to be made to avoid the clothing industry losing out on sales. Katherine Peacock from the leading model agency who operate worldwide applaud those companies who are now using plus sized models but feel those companies who ignore the growing trend could alienate potential and future customers.



The World Health Organisation reported that by 2030 more than 64% of women could be plus size; that means the current worth of the plus size fashion market could be a drop in the ocean. With more women feeling neglected by some fashion chains, not only through their neglect of designing and supplying clothes for their needs but also by not employing real women to showcase the range of clothes available to them, those fashion chains could face losing out on important revenue said a spokesman for Model Agency.



The UK media, as well as worldwide media, have reported real women feel ignored by high street stores when it comes to fashion shopping. Many of those women have explained how hard it can be to find the right fashion clothing for sizes 16 and over. Model Agency believe the fashion industry need to pay more attention to the growing plus size market to avoid missing out on a slice of the growing 5.4 billion pound industry.



Former Victoria' Secret model who is now a successful actress was applauded when she recently commented, "I think we need to be more accepting of all sizes. I think the moment we do that, the better it is."



