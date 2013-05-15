"Kathryn the Grape's Piece of Love" Receives Award for Excellence

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2013 --Kandon Unlimited, Inc., bringing the magical and colorful world of Kathryn the Grape to life, announced today that the third book in its Affirmation Series, Kathryn the Grape’s Piece of Love, has been honored with a Silver Mom’s Choice Award, denoting it as one of the best in family-friendly media, products, and services. The 32-page book (ISBN 978-0-9829277-2-4), written by Kathryn Cloward and illustrated by Christine Winscott, communicates that we all have a “piece” to contribute to peace on our planet while teaching personal responsibility and sharing an embedded message of acceptance, unity, and diversity.



The previous books in the series, Kathryn the Grape Just Like Magic and Kathryn the Grape’s Colorful Adventure, also received Silver Awards, and the Kathryn the Grape music CD was honored with a Gold Award. While helping children develop authentic self-love and compassionate self-esteem is Cloward’s and Winscott’s priority, they also enjoy getting recognition from children’s book experts—including a five-star review from one of Amazon.com’s Top 50 Reviewers—and organizations like Mom’s Choice.



“Receiving this award for ‘Peace of Love’ is very exciting,” Winscott said. “We've worked so hard to make our series one that children truly love, and it’s icing on the cake to be approved by ‘Mom’s,’ too!”



One of the book’s many unique components is that real children inspired the 15 classmates introduced in the story; they were either invited to participate or selected from a character contest…and their real names are used. Things they do to help the planet or others are shared in the story, along with likenesses of them created by Winscott.



“It’s really important to me to include children in what we do,” Cloward said. “From singing on our music CD and hosting our weekly radio show to being in our videos and serving as characters in this book, I love empowering children through our messages as well as with unique opportunities they’ll remember, hopefully, for the rest of their lives.”



Kathryn the Grape’s Piece of Love and the first two books in the Affirmation Series are available for purchase at KathryntheGrape.com, Amazon.com, and other retail stores where books are sold. The fourth book, Kathryn the Grape’s Super Unique Party, will be released next year. Learn more about the full line of Kathryn the Grape merchandise, including the music CD, shirts, bags and bottles, at KathryntheGrape.com.



About Kandon Unlimited, Inc.

Kandon Unlimited is the parent company of Kathryn the Grape Company and Kandon Publishing, which have teamed to produce a series of books and music that provide children with the tools they need to help them develop authentic self-love and ripple loving kindness, acceptance, and compassion for others. The characters and symbolism in the Kathryn the Grape books and music illuminate young minds and put children on a path to live purposeful, magical, and colorful lives. Learn more and make purchases at KathryntheGrape.com.